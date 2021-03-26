RTX Sunday Video: Bri Bagwell ‘As Soon As You’ Video

This week Bri Bagwell won her 8th Texas Regional Radio Music Award Female Vocalist of the Year, not a bad run at all. Additionally, and fittingly, she was honored by T3R the same night as the Female Vocalist of the Decade. This week Bri lands our RTX Sunday Video with her 2020 single "As Soon As You.”

In addition to being a eight-time Female Vocalist of the Year at the Texas Regional Radio Awards, Bri Bagwell has long been known for her keen fashion sense. The New Mexico native even launched her own clothing line last year.

Up next for Bagwell, Mile 0 Fest in Florida, the Texas and Red Dirt festival will be taking over Florida from April 27th to May 1st, 2021. Packages include fully curated opportunities with lodging, or you can buy tickets. Passes and packages that include accommodations will go on sale October 9th at mile0fest.com.

In addition to Bri you can see performances from Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, American Aquarium, Shane Smith & The Saints, Cody Canada and the Departed, Pat Green, John Fullbright, Mike and the Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson, Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Adam Hood, Jaime Wyatt, Kelly Willis, Bruce Robison, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kyle Nix, RC & The Ambers, Roger Creager, The Dirty River Boys, Hayes Carll, Band of Heathens, Parker Millsap, Old 97’s, Walt and Tina Wilkins, Micky and the Motorcars, Morgan Wade, and more.

