RTX Sunday Video: Whiskey Myers ‘Broken Window Serenade’

From humble beginning in the piney woods of East Texas, to playing Soldier Field with The Rolling Stones, Whiskey Myers has paved their own road to musical success. The guys, who still reside in and around East Texas, have grown into our generations defining southern rock band.

2018 was a big summer for the Whiskey Myers boys, it was the summer they were first featured on Kevin Costner's television series, Yellowstone. The show premiered in July on the Paramount Network, and was praised for its inclusion of independent music, including Whiskey Myers' "Stone" and "Frogman."

Whiskey Myers has established themselves as one of America's premiere bands, and the East Texas rockers have been able to do it while remaining fiercely independent. In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

This week we take a look back at an acoustic version of "Broken Window Serenade for your RTX Sunday Video. The original song can be found on their sophomore album, Firewater.

