RTX Sunday Video: Turnpike Troubadours ‘Down Here’

Red Dirt Gods Turnpike Troubadours are still on that indefinite hiatus, but no matter what the future holds, the music these boys from Oklahoma made will go down as some of the best to ever come out of Sooner State.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

They released their debut album, Bossier City in 2007. By 2012, with their third album Goodbye Normal Street in tow, Turnpike had established themselves as a premiere band in the Texas, Red Dirt, and country music scenes.

The guys have enjoyed so much success. Today we take a look at their fourth, and self-titled album that was released in September of '15. The Turnpike Troubadours peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Country Albums chart and it quickly reached the top of iTunes country albums sales. “Down Here” was the first single off their self-titled album, and this week it's your RTX Sunday Video.

Get the Radio Texas, LIVE! app and stream Turnpike Troubadours and all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt music 24/7, commercial free, directly to your phone. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.