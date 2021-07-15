This Texas YouTuber Is a Multimillionaire at Only 9 Years Old

Ryan Kaji is a 9-year-old boy living in Cypress, Texas, and is the highest-paid YouTuber as of 2020.

Kaji started his YouTube channel, Ryan's World, back in March 2015. He was watching toy review videos and wanted to try making them himself. His mother helped him make this dream a reality and the channel has gained tremendous success. The channel has moved from simply toy unboxings into educational videos, challenges and more.

Ryan’s World has gained over 30 million subscribers, published over 2,000 videos and racked in more than 12.2 billion views. One of his most popular videos has over two billion views, making it one of the 60 most viewed videos in YouTube history.

All of those views earned Kaji $29.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020. It's also estimated that he's made an additional $200 million from his line of Ryan’s World toys, décor, masks and more.

The amount of views the Ryan's World channel gets is absolutely crazy. He even beat out massive YouTubers like Markiplier, Rhett and Link, David Dobrik and Mr. Beast. These four YouTubers have a combined view count of 10.7 billion, and Ryan’s World still beats them out by almost 2 billion views.

Along with his primary channel, Kaji also has two other channels -- one in Spanish, and one in Japanese. If you include these two channels in his following count, then he has around 42 million subscribers.

It's absolutely crazy to think that a 3-year-old who simply wanted to film toy reviews on YouTube managed to turn into one of the biggest creators in YouTube history by the time he was 9 years old.

This just goes to show you that anything is possible. If you have a dream, go for it, work hard, and maybe one day it will lead you to more success than you could ever imagine.

