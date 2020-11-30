Sam’s Club Offering Free Virtual Visits With Santa

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Christmas is going to look a little different this year in so many ways. Then again, everything has looked a little different this year. I'm talking specifically about kids visiting with Santa Claus though.

Most kids this year will be visiting with Santa Claus from the opposite side of a plexiglass barrier or via smart device screen. Yup, a lot of retailers have decided to go with virtual Santa Claus visits ahead of Christmas and that includes Sam's Club.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Sam’s Club announced that members can book a free personal live session with Santa and take a photo with him. The membership-only retailer said families can choose from a diverse group of Santa’s and provide details about each child to further personalize the experience.

If you want in on the virtual Santa Claus action, you're going to have to schedule your visit online, which you can do right here. Virtual sessions with jolly ol’ Saint Nick will be available through December 20th. Only one virtual visit per membership, so if you have more than one child, you'll have to include them all on one virtual session.

When I was a kid, I would kick and scream when it came time to sit on Santa Claus' lap. That old man terrified the hell out of me. My son was the same, he wanted nothing to do with meeting Santa Claus. I bet if he was still little, he'd skip out on the virtual option as well.