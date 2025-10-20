(San Antonio, Texas) - Believe it or not folks, 2026 is just around the corner. Our calendars are already filling up with things to do next year. One of those events may take you to one of the biggest rodeos in Texas, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February.

There will be some great rodeo action action lined up, fun attractions and concerts by some of your favorite artists and bands. For 2026, the concert lineup is filling up with a collection of newcomers and all time favorite artists of many music genres.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is going into it's 77th year of entertaining you. The rodeo action kicks off Thursday night, February 12 and wraps up Sunday, night March 1. There will be lots of professional rodeo action to take in, a bunch of shopping to do, plates upon plates of great food to enjoy and lots of great concerts each night.

Nashville superstar and Lindale native Miranda Lambert will take the stage Wednesday night February 18. All time favorites Shenandoah and Robert Earl Keen will be performing. So will Texas country favorites, and Yellowstone stars, Shane Smith and the Saints.

Concert Lineup for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

The full lineup has yet to be announced but what has been set is pretty stacked. Check it out below:

Thursday Night, February 12, 7 p.m. - Russell Dickerson

Friday Night, February 13, 7 p.m. - Hank Williams, Jr.

Saturday, February 14, Noon - Ty Myers

Saturday Night, February 15, 7:30 p.m. - Brad Paisley

Monday Night, February 16, 7 p.m. - Shenandoah

Tuesday Night, February 17, 7 p.m. - Hudson Westbrook

Wednesday Night, February 18, 7 p.m. - Miranda Lambert

Thursday Night, February 19, 7 p.m. - Robert Earl Keen

Sunday Night, February 22, 7:30 p.m. - Noche del Vaquero and Banda Los Recoditos

Wednesday Night, February 25, 7 p.m. - Dierks Bentley

Friday Night, February 27, 7 p.m. - Ludacris

Saturday, February 28, Noon - Wildcard and Droptines

Sunday Night, February 28, 7:30 p.m. - Shane Smith & the Saints

Tickets are available now at sarodeo.com.

