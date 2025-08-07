(Tyler, Texas) - We are all the target of scammers in East Texas. They'll use any means necessary to steal from us, too. It could be a call where they threaten arrest. It could be a call saying that a family member is in trouble. It's a scummy deal, for sure.

Whatever trickery a scammer can think up, they will use. That includes using very legitimate looking websites to carry out their dastardly deed. Learn how they do it and how to avoid becoming a victim.

From Phone Calls to Websites

Scammers have been using phone calls to carry out their scams for years now (WFAA). I remember on a couple of occasions when a scammer would call my phone at work. One call I'll always remember is the scammer saying that I need to pay a fine before a cop arrives at the front desk to arrest me. Obviously, I didn't fall for it.

Now scammers will call you with their spiel then direct you to a website to pay your fine or whatever they're calling it. The website will look legitimate. It'll have official seals and use real names in the text. To pay the fine, you'll be asked to enter personal information to access the violation.

How the Scammers Will Steal from You

Here's several of the ways the scammer will steal your money and/or your personal information through these fake websites (consumer.ftc.gov):

Ask for your full name to access the fine

Ask for your address to access the fine

Ask for your birthdate to access the fine

Ask for your social security number to access the fine

Ask for payment using cryptocurrency

This type of theft is two-fold, the scammer now has your personal information to steal your identity and can now steal your money. Any law enforcement organization will tell you that they never call you to make a payment. If you get a call with someone claiming to be part of local law enforcement demanding payment, just hang up.

READ MORE: Don't Let That First Day of School Picture Turn Into Being Scammed in East Texas

READ MORE: Someone Please Take the Keys to the Dallas Cowboys Away From the Jones Family

13 Notorious Serial Killers Linked to Texas Many consider America's first serial killer came from Austin and may have left to become the world's most famous killer. Gallery Credit: YouTube, Getty Images