(Tyler, Texas) - Many school districts have already welcomed their students back to the classroom. Many more will be welcoming their kids back over the next couple of weeks. That means that a multitude of proud parents will be posting photos of their kid's first day back.

As cute as the pictures are, they can present a risk to you and your family. Posting too much information allows scammers to dupe you into giving them money they don't deserve. That information could also be used to target your kid.

Too Much Information in a Back to School Photo

There is nothing wrong with posting a picture of your kid's first day back to school on social media. It becomes a problem when you start giving out unnecessary information along with that photo (KLTV). For instance, your child's name, don't post it. The name of their school, don't post it.

Scammers will skim through social media looking for that information. Those scammers will then use it to conjure up some story about your child in an attempt to steal money from you or even your personal information. Keep the photos simple without giving out any pertinent information.

Tyler Police Advice

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh spoke with KLTV about what should, or shouldn't be, in your back to school photo. He suggested the following:

Do Not post your child's name

Do Not give which school they're attending

Do Not give their age

Do Not use a chalkboard with any of that information on it

Be mindful of the information you're putting out there for everyone to see. It's too easy to be scammed because of it.

