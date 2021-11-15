There are many questions still to be answered about the fire that engulfed the old abandoned high school in Mineral Wells, Texas. The one thing that is certain at this point is that the whole building is now destroyed as you can see with the video below. It looks like something out of a movie but this was not staged, the old Mineral Wells high school was on fire yesterday.

It was around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night when fire crews started responding to the fire on the 600 block of West Hubbard Street in Mineral Wells. More than three hours later the fire crews were still trying to put the fire out. The Mineral Wells fire chief is calling the building a complete loss but that isn't exactly shocking as the video you see of the fire is intense, you can see it below.

The Mineral Wells High School is Still Owned By Mineral Wells ISD

The building was not in use and had been kept locked so no one could enter. At this point the building will be secured so no one is injured due to any part of the building collapsing because the structure has been so badly damaged. Mineral Wells ISD has already contacted their insurance company to figure out the next steps.

The High School Fire Was Not Due to an Electrical Issue

One thing that the Mineral Wells Superintendent is sure of is that it wasn't an accidental fire. There was no electricity so this couldn't have been an issue with malfunctioning equipment. The last high school graduation at this school was in 1953, it was used for junior high and elementary classes until 1973.

Just look at the size of this blaze thanks to Goodday Mineral Wells:

