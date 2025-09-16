Football is in full swing, and cooler temps are, umm, almost just around the corner; that means that fall is coming to East Texas. If you are looking for the best places to see some fall colors in Texas, we've got the perfect list for you!

Thanks to the diversity and size of Texas, whether you're more of a city-view or a scenic-view kind of person, there's somewhere here that you'll enjoy visiting to really experience the transition into fall. From major cities like Austin to smaller towns like Tyler, we've got options.

The Best Texas Spots To See Stunning Fall Colors

It's safe to say that for most Texans, cooler weather is one of the greatest aspects of autumn. Unfortunately, Texas fall is still pretty warm, and sometimes it's hot. But, hey, fall colors will come regardless.

From the beauty of nature changing into winter, and just the sheer number of fairs and festivities around the state that we get to enjoy, fall is definitely something to be enjoyed.

Not every part of Texas, however, gets to experience leaves changing colors. Here in East Texas, we've mostly got pine trees. In West Texas, it's mostly, well, brown dirt. But we wanted to find the perfect spots for you to enjoy Texas change into hues of reds, yellows, oranges, and browns.

So, we asked ChatGPT to help us determine which places in Texas are optimal for seeing fall colors. From that, we gotta a top-notch list of ten great places to visit. Check them out here: