Senior Prank At Kilgore High School Interrupted By Kilgore Police

Get our free mobile app

It's a tradition and a right of passage for high school seniors, planning and pulling off the ultimate prank on the school right before graduation.

Senior classes have been doing it for years, I remember years ago my senior class pulling off a prank on our school's administration offices - I believe it had something to do with Vaseline and the doorknobs leading into the principal and vice principal's offices, the attendance and counselors offices and the nurse's office too. Now I wasn't a part of the planning or the execution of the prank but just heard what was going to happen and how it was going to be carried out. Just some harmless fun that left all those people a bit confused about how they were going to get into their office.

The class of 2022 at Kilgore High School attempted to carry out a prank on their school until the Kilgore Police Department got word of what was happening and intervened. The police department posted a message on their Facebook page stating:

Look, we were all Seniors once and appreciated a good prank, but breaking into the HS or even entering into a door/window that has been intentionally unlocked is still a crime.

The police department was one step ahead of these seniors, who were about to enter the school with eggs, flour and some other things. They were able to stop them before they could enter the school and make a mess of things. Had they been caught entering the school they could have possibly been charged with criminal trespass of a building. Kilgore Police has deployed extra resources to keep an eye on the school for now.

Once the Kilgore Police Department posted that message on their Facebook page, the comments started rolling in on what other people's senior class did for their senior prank.

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Class of '22 senior, plan that mind-blowing prank, but do it with caution! If your senior class pulled off an ultimate prank at your school, I'd like to hear about it. Send me an email and give me the details along with your school and graduating year and I just might include it here on this article or create a whole new one. Or you can tell me about it on our Facebook page or station app.

Activity Ideas for Kids and Teens in Kilgore Some of these answers are tongue and cheek, so please enjoy a laugh but only take part in the activities that won't get you in trouble with the law.

Elementary Students In Kilgore Get To Deck School Halls With Principals At Chandler Elementary School in Kilgore, Texas there's more than learning going - some fun and bonding with the students is happening too. It's pretty safe to say that Principal Lindley and Assistant Principal Collins have a good relationship with their students.

Kilgore's Most Expensive Home For Sale With Pond, Pool, and Poolside Bar There is a home in Kilgore on over 47 acres that comes with a private pond, pool, and everything you would need to entertain family and friends.