(Tyler, Texas) - Wednesday, September 25, Smith County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in West Tyler. When deputies arrived, they found a child who was "in a lethargic state." Emergency medical services (EMS) was called to attend to the child.

As deputies began their investigation, they learned that the child had allegedly been left in their vehicle momentarily with her older brother by their mother. That 23-month-old child had discovered a THC gummy in the vehicle and ingested it. The mother drove to a residence on Candleridge Drive where she called 911.

Tyler Mother Arrested, Child Flown to Dallas

The child was treated on site by EMS then transported to UT Health ER in Tyler (Smith County Sheriff's Office). From there, the child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Dallas where she is reportedly in stable condition. As deputies investigated further, they were able to get an arrest warrant for the mother.

Judge Reeve Jackson granted the arrest warrant for 27-year-old Kendall Johnson of Tyler. She is being charged with Endangering a Child, a State Jail Felony, and her bond was set at $250,000. She was booked into the Smith County Jail.

Mother's Delay in Reporting Incident

The mother first became aware of the incident around 3:15 p.m. She then allegedly drove from the area of Dixie Elementary to the residence in the 12800 block of Candleridge Drive. It wasn't until approximately 5:00 pm that the 911 call was made.

