There is never an easy segue into talking or writing about kids who have gone missing from their families in Texas. There are people will turn their nose up at the subject because they'll think it's just an entitled kid who ran away because a parent told them no. Yes, the teen could have run away. Problem is, those people are assuming the circumstance of the child's disappearance. That can't happen. These kids are missing for whatever the reason is and their family wants them back home. In September, 15 families reported their kids missing in Texas. This includes 12 teen girls, 2 teen boys and 1 toddler.

The kid's picture, hometown and missing date come from the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Their website hosts this information for missing kids from all across the country. They will also give the contact information for the local authorities in that area so you can report any information to them relating to the child's disappearance. These children will be under the age of 18. If that child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual that has the child.

Luckily, none of these children are in grave danger but that doesn't lessen the need to bring them home. As of this writing (October 1, 2024), between September 1 and September 30, 2024, 15 kids were reported missing in Texas. Their ages range from 2 to 17 years old and include 12 teen girls, 2 teen boys and 1 toddler. These children are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

No official details are given for why these kids went missing. It doesn't matter, these families want nothing more than to have their kids back home to go to school, playing with their friends or in their room playing Fortnite. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of these 15 kids who went missing in Texas in September by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

