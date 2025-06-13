(Hughes Springs, Texas) - As awful as serial killers are, there is a fascination to them. We all wonder why they carry out their horrific crimes? Why do they pick out that particular victim? What ultimately drew them to carrying out their crimes?

Sometimes, we find out the answer to at least one of the questions. Most of the time, we never know any of the answers. There have been over a dozen serial killers that roamed in Texas. Two of them commited their crimes in East Texas.

The Evil of Serial Killers

Real life serial killers, plain and simple, are evil. It could be said that the evil came from abuses as a child, as is the case with a couple of Texas serial killers. Others are just evil to the core and there is nothing that could have been done to cast that evil out.

These killers all had different methods of taking their victim's lives. Some were quick with not much suffering while others were long and torturous. Most of these killers were caught but a couple did go unsolved like in Austin and Texarkana.

Get our free mobile app

The Railroad Killer in Hughes Springs

Angel Reséndiz was known as The Railroad Killer. He would jump from train to train to travel across the country. He would carry out his killings close to a railroad. A majority of his murders were committed in Texas including one in East Texas.

Reséndiz broke into the home of 87-year-old Leafie Mason in Hughes Springs in 1998. He then beat her to death with a fireplace tool. His other murders were just as violent. Reséndiz died by lethal injection in Huntsville in 2006.

Bodies Buried Near Lake Sam Rayburn

Dean Corll, also known as The Candy Man, abducted, tortured, raped and murderd at least 28 teenage boys and young men between 1970 and 1973 in the Houston area. Corll would lure his victim's with the offer of a ride or an invite to a party.

Once the victim was determined, he would restrain the victim, carry out whatever evil deed against them, then strangle or shoot the victim. The bodies were then buried at either a boat shed or near Lake Sam Rayburn in deep East Texas. Corll was shot by one of his accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley, in 1973.

The 13 Serial Killers Who Roamed in Texas

Below are the two serial killers I talked about along with 11 other killers who came through, and committed their crimes, in Texas.

13 Notorious Serial Killers Linked to Texas Many consider America's first serial killer came from Austin and may have left to become the world's most famous killer. Gallery Credit: YouTube, Getty Images

READ MORE: Invasive Ant From China Can Be Found in Texas Now

READ MORE: Former Buc-ee's Employee Suing for $20 Million for Off-the-Clock Work