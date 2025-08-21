(Wharton, Texas) - We see it a lot nowadays while we're shopping, people walking around with their dog, or other animal, that are not service animals. A proper service dog, or service animal, goes through a training to assist their human with their physical or invisible disability. Just ordering a vest somewhere doesn't make your pet a service animal.

There are others who have emotional support animals. While that pet can assist with their owner's mental health, by law, they are not considered service animals. A Texas man posted on TikTok about how he was treated at a Buc-ee's in Wharton for bringing his dog in with him.

Dogs at Buc-ee's, or Anywhere Else

At just about any business we visit, we see a sign as we're walking in that says pets are not allowed but service animals are (mysanantonio.com). A service animal will be wearing a proper vest and will be assisting their human. That animal is not there to be petted or played with, that animal is working.

TikTok user tonyconnect decided he would go into Buc-ee's with his dog cradled in a pouch he was wearing. He was informed by Buc-ee's workers there his dog was not allowed in the store and had to leave. In his videos, he sounds surprised but shouldn't be.

Pets are Just Not Allowed Inside the Store

That's not to say that if you stop at Buc-ee's and have your pet with you that you can't get out of the vehicle with them. There are areas available to walk your dog and even bags made available to pick up after them. That pet will have to be left in your vehicle (highly recommend that someone be with that pet in the vehicle with the AC running) while going in to shop.

If a store allows pets inside, that's at their discretion. It is also at their discretion to say that your emotional support peacock isn't allowed to walk beside you. If you are in need of a support animal, take the proper steps to acquire one to help you legally.

