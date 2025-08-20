(Tyler, Texas) - The Oil Palace in Tyler is one of the most iconic entertainment venues in East Texas. It has a rich history of huge music stars playing its stage and a plethora of events that have been held there. Sadly, over the last two decades, its reputation has declined.

This could be the opportunity you've been looking for to revive one of the greatest buildings in Tyler. The Oil Palace is in trouble and is closed right now. If things don't improve, it could go up for auction.

Oil Palace History in Tyler

The Oil Palace in Tyler has a long history of bringing some big time music acts to East Texas (KLTV). George Strait, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Bret Michaels, Jason Aldean and so many more have played there. Ozzy Osbourne was booked to play a show in the 80s there but resident backlash cancelled that show.

That time Ozzy was scheduled to play in Tyler Past Glimpses of Tyler, Texas via Facebook loading...

I recall going to circuses there along with monster truck shows and huge retail sales, too. One of my favorite shows there was a dinosaur show with life size animatronic dinosaurs and a digging for fossils area outside. There has been a lot of fun times at the Oil Palace for me.

Get our free mobile app

Oil Palace is Closed and Could Up for Auction

As of this writing (August 20, 2025), the Oil Palace is closed and two upcoming events there have been cancelled, the Tyler Gun Show on September 13 and 14 and the CCC Sale. The venue owes a debt of $575,000 that must be paid. If a deal can't be reached by September 2, the venue will be put up for auction.

Oil Palace in Tyler is closed and could up for auction Google Maps loading...

If you've been one of those people that has screamed for years that you wanted to buy the Oil Palace, implode it and start over, this could be your chance. The Oil Palace has had its bad days but you can't argue the history it holds in Tyler and East Texas.

READ MORE: Whataburger Reigns Supreme Over In-N-Out Burger During Late Night

READ MORE: Ghost Letter Vehicles are Now Patrolling the Highways and Streets of East Texas

17 Scary or Spooky Sounding Texas Town Names Hawkins, Woodsboro, Gun Barrel City, Sunset, these and more town names give off a spooky vibe. Gallery Credit: Google Maps