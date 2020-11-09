Shane Smith & the Saints is one of the most dynamic, most must-see live bands in our scene. Unfortunately, we haven't had many opportunities to jam with the guys this year cause of that damn worldwide pandemic.

Halloween weekend the guys did bring us the streaming even of the fall, Live From The Desert. If you missed it, Shane told us on Radio Texas, LIVE! that he hopes it finds another home, although he's still not certain where or when that will be.

Anyways, as I said they are one of the most dynamic bands you'll ever see, as such when the boys sang our National Anthem before a Texas Rangers game last year, they took all our butts straight to the church of America in four-part harmony. With all the bickering in our country right now, we thought there was no better time than now to share it with you.

Last summer, Shane and the boys released their epic, Hail Mary, in parts, featuring their most recent smash, "Heaven Knows." Man are we looking forward to the chance to see these guys full-band in person once again.

Press play up top and get you some red, white, and blue goose bumps. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

