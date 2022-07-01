Shark Tank’s Daymond John Will Deliver Lecture In Tyler, TX

In the 90's, there were a lot of fashion brands that came and went that impacted pop culture but most of them didn't have as big of impact as FUBU. From what started as a guerilla marketing campaign, (LL Cool J once wore a FUBU hat in a GAP commercial despite FUBU not being in their stores) from the streets of NYC, became a legendary global brand and one of its founders is coming to East Texas to share some of his expertise.

From FUBU to Shark Tank and countless ventures in between, Daymond John’s entrepreneurial journey has spanned more than 25 years.

John's story is an inspirational one but also helpful to many of you who are interested in starting your own business. He plans to share his journey and more as part of the UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2022-2023 Distinguished Lecture Series.

His Lecture Will Take Place Tuesday, October 4

Having gleaned insights from both the successes and failures of his varied career, Daymond has developed this comprehensive lecture which empowers audiences to learn from his experiences and to make changes in all aspects of their lives, not just in business.

Tickets Go On Sale To The Public Sept. 6th

He believes the keys to success require establishing the right mindset and following a very specific set of principles, which he has distilled into five key S.H.A.R.K. points. You can listen to those points and pull away some good information by attending this special event. For more details on how to purchase tickets visit https://cowancenter.org/distinguished-lecture-series/daymond-john/

