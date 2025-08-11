Despite tumbling to the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, he's still the most talked-about rookie heading into the new football season. Over the weekend, Shedeur Sanders made his professional debut, and the Tyler, TX-born quarterback did not disappoint.

For Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, Sanders was QB1 for the Cleveland Browns, and his performance will no doubt have every team that passed on him regretting their decision at least for this week.

Shedeur Sanders, Tyler, TX, Born Quarterback Makes NFL Debut

Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was one of the best QBs coming into this season's draft. However, for reasons no one's really willing to talk about, he fell to the 5th Round, despite his famous dad's prediction that his son would be a Top 5 pick. It was the Cleveland Browns who selected him with the 144th overall pick.

To add to the insult, he wasn't even Cleveland's first QB off the board; the team drafted another quarterback before him. But it was Sanders who was called to start the first game; here's how his numbers stacked up:

He completed 61% of his passes for 138 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 30-10 win, according to Yahoo Sports. He was sacked twice in his three quarters of work, and he did not turn the ball over once.

Granted, this is the preseason, but you know he had to feel good about this one.

Sanders was born on February 7, 2002, in Tyler, Texas. He attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his father was the school's offensive coordinator.