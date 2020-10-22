Silver Alert Issued for Missing East Texas Woman

The Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Cherokee County woman.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Clara Evans Fincher, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, White, Female, 80 years old, Height 5’ 5”, 155 lbs, Gray Hair, Hazel Eyes, wearing black and white shirt and black trousers.

The senior citizen was last seen at 12:30 PM, on 10/21/2020, at 600 Block County Road 3504, Bullard, TX, driving a Maroon, 2011 Honda CRV with TX license plate 8RBTH

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.