(KNUE-FM) You are not alone, laundry is a never-ending chore that we all must deal with, it’s not fun, but it needs to get done. You’ve probably been doing laundry for as long as you can remember, because if you want clean clothes you need to make sure that you wash them.

Now most of us learned to do laundry from our parents or watching family members, but there might be some laundry habits that you have that you should stop immediately.

We are all aware that laundry habits are not going to be the difference between life and death. But if there are things that we are doing that are wasting time, money or just causing unneeded aggravation, we should stop doing those things.

Which is why I wanted to talk to you about laundry habits because so often we are also taught laundry habits by the big companies that just want us to buy more of their products.

READ MORE: Texas Man Dies After Lawn Mowing Accident at Home

READ MORE: Items That Can Be Cleaned in Your Dishwasher

We Have a Helpful Hint to Help You STOP LOSING SOCKS in the Dryer

We all have different things that can be a pain, but losing socks in the dryer is something we have all dealt with at some point. None of us are exactly sure where those other socks are going, but somehow, they disappear from our drying machine.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at the Laundry Habits Costing You Time and Money

Let's help you stop wasting money and time, here is a look at some very helpful tips when you’re taking care of your family's laundry duties.

Top Ten Laundry Hacks That Will Have You Tumbling With Joy We have loads of tips to help elevate your laundry game! Not only will your clothes last longer, but you could even save some money in the process! Gallery Credit: Heidi Kaye