New York Times Names This Texas Restaurant One of the BEST

We talk about it all the time; we are so fortunate to have so many amazing restaurants and food options in Texas. You can get just about any type of food you want, normally for a decent price, and almost always get a large portion of food.

And while many Texans don’t care too much about awards or impressing people from New York or California, it’s still awesome to see that one Texas restaurant was just named one of the best in the U.S. by the New York Times.

Get our free mobile app

According to WFAA, the New York Times just released their list of the top 50 restaurants in America earlier this week. While Texas could probably fill out every spot on their list of the top restaurants in the country, it’s great to get any recognition, and it makes me want to try this restaurant that was highlighted.

Simple South Tiktok via @tastebudsbyanubhi loading...

Which Restaurant Was Named the Best?

If you’re in the Irving, Texas area you might see if you can have a meal at Simple South. It’s a vegetarian Indian restaurant that is located off 635 in Irving. The restaurant has a large menu with over 200 options. And what’s impressive about this place is that it opened just earlier this year.

The Longest Wait Time is on Sunday

If you visit Simple South on a Sunday, you could see wait times of up to three hours. Just remember they are getting this recognition because they are amazing, and everyone wants to try the incredible new restaurant that is getting awards. Be patient, because it seems as though the food is worth the wait.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein