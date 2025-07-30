(Mineola, Texas) - I'm gonna admit that I never could get into skateboarding. It wasn't because I didn't like it, I just didn't have the athletic ability to stay on the board. I am always in awe of those who can skateboard especially when watching the X Games.

Skaters in East Texas don't have a lot of options when it comes to skating. One East Texas town will be adding an area for many to enjoy very soon. Construction is underway for the Iron Horse Skatepark.

Flint and Stone Coalition

Nathan Witt is the co-founder of Flint & Steel Coalition (KLTV). It is a nonprofit organization created to, as it says on their website flintsteel.org, "advance educational, recreational, and artistic opportunities for people of all ages in the Mineola Texas area." This group includes local pastors, teachers, young adults and others who help mentor the youth of the area.

Construction began Monday, July 28, on the Iron Horse Skatepark. Volunteers have come together to pour concrete, lay rebar, shovel and more. When complete, it will be a new place for skateboarding and fellowship.

How to Help Out

I'm sure a few extra volunteers will be accepted as they work on Phase 2 of the project. Reach out to Flint & Steel Coalition through their Facebook page if you're wanting to help.

READ MORE: New Texan Goes Viral With What She's Learned in Her Short Time in Texas

READ MORE: Get a Whataburger for Cheap for National Whataburger Day

Paris and Grand Saline Hold 2 Unique Guinness Book World Records in Texas Texas is known for a lot of things including many different Guinness Book World Records. East Texas has a claim to two of those unique world records that still stand today. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson