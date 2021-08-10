Smith County Cops Searching For Tyler Shooting Suspect

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in capturing a wanted shooting suspect out of Tyler.

According to a press release we received from Smith County PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, deputies responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace in Tyler at 1:30 AM on Sunday August 8th due to a call of a person being shot.

When they arrived they found the victim, identfied as 20 year old Edgar Rios Villanueva with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was subsequently transported to UT Health Tyler Emergency Room by UT Health EMS where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

Smith County investigators were able to identify the suspect as 43 year old Nonaciano Carreno Hernandez of Tyler, who was identified at a secondary location in Smith County but upon arrival to the location Hernandez was not located, however, additional evidence was obtained.

On Monday, a warrant for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon was issued for Hernandez whose whereabouts are unknown at this time.The mugshot in this article was from an arrest in 2012 so Hernandez's appearance may have changed some.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office would like to find Hernandez and get him off the streets. If you have any information pertaining to the location of Nonaciano Hernandez, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. You can also visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.

