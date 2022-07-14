Smith County Crash Kills Two Kids; Injures Four Other People, Too

Today it was confirmed by the Texas DPS that a crash that occurred in Smith County killed two children and left four other people injured.

It was a bit after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, when Texas DPS officers arrived on the scene where two vehicles had collided on State Highway 64W, southwest of Tyler, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of two children and the injury of two other kids, as well as two adults.

CBS 19 reports that "the preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Chasity B. Head, 32, of Tyler, was traveling north on FM 2661. At the same time, a Freightliner, driven by Trebias Gray, 22, of Tyler, was traveling east on SH 64 W."

DPS confirmed that Ms. Head, the driver of the SUV, had not yielded to Mr. Gray's truck, resulting in a crash on the driver's side of Ms. Head's vehicle.

Two of the passengers in the SUV driven by Ms. Head, an 8-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital in Dallas but were later pronounced deceased.

In addition, two other boys, ages 11 and 16, were transported to hospitals in Tyler, Texas, and were in "serious condition." Ms. Head and another adult passenger who has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Graham also were transported to a hospital in Tyler to be cared for.

Neither the driver of the Freightliner, Trebias Gray nor his passenger who has been identified as 20-year-old Bryan Lee, sustained any injuries.

Texas DPS Officers said the kids were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

