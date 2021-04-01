Smith County Provides COVID-19 Updates On Vaccines & Testing

Depending on who you ask or your view of the current state of affairs with the pandemic, things are looking better or are the cusp of returning back to lockdowns. While many East Texans continue to get vaccinated, there are still concerns from many that people are letting their guards down.

That's why its still important to get information and FACTS about what's going on and to know when and where you can get tested or vaccinated.

The Smith County and Tyler Emergency Management Offices provided us with an update on vaccinations and testing that is ongoing in Tyler. According to an email we received, NET Health will no longer be providing drive-thru vaccine clinics. All future clinics will be inside Harvey Convention Center due to incoming warmer temperatures.

NET Health will be providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from April 8 to April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP) and they will also host a vaccine clinic for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 6 and April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR SECOND DOSE) The second dose clinic is open to anyone that received the first dose on or before March 17. Clinics will be closed Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.

As for COVID Testing, free walk-up testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms will take place at New Life Community Church, located at 1201 N NW Loop 323, from now until April 30. Testing will occur Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests are free to the public but you must register at GoGetTested.com. A face mask is required to enter the building and you must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message.