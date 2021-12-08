Smith County Sheriff’s Searching For Missing 72-Year-Old Woman

It really is heart breaking to have to share stories like this around the holidays when we should be making time to get together with loved ones but unfortunately some families are dealing with loved ones who are missing and it only takes a second to share this information.

According to a press release we received from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, On December 1, they received a report of a missing person from the 13100 block of CR 1118 in the southwest portion of the county. The caller, who is the daughter of the missing individual, identified her mother as Dian (Bragg) Godwin who is 72.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Dian Godwin has also been known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

She advised on November 29, 2021, Dian Godwin walked away from her residence in an unknown direction. She further stated that this was not unusual and that her mother frequently walked away from the residence but would return to her home within a day or two.

Dian Godwin has now been missing for over a week and has not been seen or heard from by family members.

She's described as a white female, 5’04” tall, 110 lbs., salt and pepper hair with blue eyes. She may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Her left hand will possibly be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. The family advised that Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia, and thyroid cancer.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into this missing person and is asking for the help of our community.

According to KLTV, Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for her in the area south of Tyler off of State Highway 155. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Dian Godwin please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

