Sorry Hallsville, TX, But You’re Still Not Getting a Chick-fil-A

I'm sorry, guys. This sucks. I mean I'm reminded just how important Chick-fil-A is to Tyler-ites every time I try to drive down Broadway or Troup.

Oh, did you think I was going to further qualify that statement by adding an "at lunch" or an "around dinner time"? Nope. Every. Single. Time.

I think I've only ever seen the line on Broadway not extend to Andy's Frozen Custard once. That's it. We love us some Chick-fil-A, man.

But sorry Hallsville, looks like you'll still have to roll into Longview to enjoy some of the Lord's chicken for the time being. There's been a lot of talk (a lot of hope and prayers too I'm sure) about the building that had previously housed Bush's Chicken being turned into a Chick-fil-A, but unfortunately that doesn't appear to be the plan.

On the bright side though, you'll have another place to set a broken bone. Looks like y'all are getting an urgent care. I know, I'm sorry. You want Chick-fil-A... Chicken Express... Or Chinese food.

Eyeing the conversation on the Together Hallsville page, it looks like any of those would be preferable to the fine folks in Hallsville to an urgent care. Or maybe as Mike Madden suggested in there the new urgent care can have "Chinese take-out on the side." I like it! COVID testing and chicken fried rice to-go.

Fingers-crossed, guys, that you too can experience the increased traffic delays due to delicious chicken being impeccably served up in no-time flat in your own town soon. You deserve it, everyone deserves it.

