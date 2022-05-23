It’s always fun to think about what would change in your life if you were a multi-millionaire. Most people would upgrade their vehicle and home, and then what extras would you want within your dream home? For lots of people it would be a pool (maybe even a swim up bar), or what about your own bowling lanes? This home in Southlake, Texas is currently for sale with a list price of almost 10 million dollars but it does come with bowling lanes.

Okay, the sticker price is out of my range but the home is gorgeous beyond just the bowling lanes. The home address for this incredible place is 940 W Dove Road in Southlake, Texas. The home is gigantic totaling 23,604 square feet, it has 8 bedrooms, 10 ½ bathrooms, and sits on 4.83 acres of land. The home is in a great location as it’s only a few minutes from the DFW airport.

Get our free mobile app

This Southlake, Texas Home Was Set Up for Entertainment

I’ve already bragged about the amazing dual lane bowling alley you will find in this enormous house but there is so much more. You will never need to meet friends at the bar seeing as there is one in the game room of this house, a tiered media room, indoor professional basketball court, even an exercise room that has a sauna.

The Master Bedroom is Amazing Too

The house is comfortable for everyone but the master suite is set up for a king and queen. The master bathroom has a tub similar to what you would find in a spa. Plus, custom closets for both him and her within the master suite.

The whole house is unbelievable, just look at these photos:

Southlake, Texas House With Bowling Lanes This mansion in the metroplex has it's own bowling alley inside the house, look at these pictures.

Let's Look Inside Dak Prescott's Amazing Home in Prosper, Texas Being the face of the most lucrative sports team in America is not easy, but it does pay very well. Last year Dak Prescott finally inked his big deal with America's Team, but he's been living in his Prosper, TX home since '19.