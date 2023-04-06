Well, this looks exciting. We've got a brand new place to get specialty drinks in Tyler, TX, getting ready for its grand opening on Friday (April 7). And guess what everyone gets on Friday? A FREE drink.

Get our free mobile app

Free drinks? I'm in. I gotta say I am very intrigued by this. I've cut way back on energy drinks and now probably lean too much on coffee, so I'm very interested in giving Sip'n a shot.

“We offer specialty sodas, refreshers, teas, lemonade, and energy Drinks with a variety of unique flavor profiles and mix-ins like fresh fruits, purees, creams and more,” Olsen tells KPVI.

And as far as those free drinks go, they'll have on free medium drink for every person in every car that comes through the drive thru on Friday (April 7th, 2023).

We won’t have a ribbon and those ridiculously large scissors,…but we WILL have a free medium drink for every person, in every car who comes through the drive-thru. Refreshers, Soda, Tea, Energy Drinks, All Free—all Friday, so swing on by and help us celebrate!"

According to KPVI "The business is owned by married couples Bryce and Teagan Olsen, and Shawn and Crystal Bowling, who grew up together in Idaho." Hey, me too. Shoutout to my fellow Idaho transplants.

So, let's stop by and give 'em a big ol' East Texas "howdy!" Get more info (including full menu) on the shop here.

And you know, you may've seen their food truck around, but beginning tomorrow they'll also have the brand new brick and mortar store located at 322 East Southeast Loop 323, Suite 300 next to Cotton Patch.

Sip'n NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS:

7am-8pm Monday-Thursday

7am-10pm Friday and Saturday

9am-5pm Sunday

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets are on sale now at We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.