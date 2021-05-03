Splash Kingdom Water Park Summer Splash Giveaway

Get our free mobile app

Summer in East Texas is just a few weeks away and we've a great way for you to have some fun this summer!

When the East Texas temperatures, along with the humidity, begin to rise, we'll be looking for a ways to escape it all. One great escape is Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton. There's so many ways to relax and beat the heat or just soak it all in! 101.5 KNUE and Splash Kingdom Waterpark are teaming up for the Summer Splash giveaway so that you can have some fun with the family or friends this summer.

Now you're going to need your101.5 KNUE mobile app to play along because we'll be sending out code words through the KNUE app for you to use to qualify to win a four pack of tickets to Splash Kingdom. Once you receive the code words, open the KNUE app and enter them into the 'Summer Splash' contest and you're qualified to win one of three four pack of tickets that we'll give away each day. If you don't have the 101.5 KNUE app for your phone, you can download it here or simply search for KNUE in your devices app store for our app.

The more codes you enter, the better your chances are at winning the four tickets!

While at Splash Kingdom in Canton you could be creating memories on the following attractions:

White Lightning

Blue Thunder

Royal Flush

Volcano Mountain

Mat Racer

Flow Rider

Wave Pool

Paradise Island

Kids Castle

Lazy River

Pink Panic

The Express

Win your four tickets just in time for opening day - Saturday, May 29th! Of course, your tickets will be good throughout the entire 2021 operating season.

Once you have the app on your phone, you'll want to make sure that you're able to receive our notifications that we'll be sending out. To check to see if they're turned on check the following:

click the 'hamburger menu' at the top (the three lines on top of each other)

settings

alert settings

breaking news and contest notifications are turned on

You're now ready to receive our notifications and will soon be using those code words to win tickets to Splash Kingdom in Canton!