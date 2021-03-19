We've got a fun opportunity to spot the International Space Station on Friday night across East Texas - and a bonus? The kids don't have to stay up late to check it out.

On Friday evening at 8:23, the ISS will be visible over Tyler for exactly 6 minutes.

Thankfully, the weather looks to be cooperating with us in time for the event. According to our news partner KLTV, we'll be blanketed by clouds throughout the day, but they look to clear by 8 tonight.

Not in Tyler? No problem! According to NASA, all of East Texas should be able to get a glimpse of the ISS at that 8:23 p.m. mark. You'll want to look for something that looks like a fast-moving airplane, NASA says. Of course, it won't have lights or change direction, and will be moving much faster than any other plane that may be in the area at the same time - it's moving at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour!

If you want to plan the moment to see the ISS, you won't need a telescope at all. It will be able to be viewed with your bare eyes.

The ISS has been in space for more than 15 years, and orbits Earth 16 times per day! Although this will be the longest opportunity to see the ISS, it's not our only time this week. The station will be visible again on Sunday, March 21 at 8:27 p.m. The Sunday viewing window is only 3 minutes, so you'll have to be quick.

Set your alarms for 8 and make sure you give yourself time to get out and look up!