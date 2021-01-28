State Fair of Texas Announces Texas-Themed Cookies Contest

How would you like to win a blue ribbon from the State Fair of Texas this year, all from the comfort of home?

Last year's Virtual Creative Arts Contests were such a hit, that the State Fair of Texas is doing it again. With four brand-new virtual contests, Texans can celebrate their creativity year-round. Whether participants are showing off their patriotic-themed decorated mantel, shelf, or tablescape, or cooking up some fun Texas-themed, decorated cookies.

Photo Credit - State Fair of Texas

First up this year is the Texas Theme Cookie Decorating Contest. You can stir up some Lone Star spirit by creating and decorating Texas-themed cookies. Texas is filled with tons of symbols – bluebonnets, Dr Pepper®, armadillos, yellow roses – so you’ll have more than enough inspiration to choose from to decorate your six cookies.

Other themed contests this year include the following:

Patriotic Celebration – Bring the celebration of America to your indoor décor! To celebrate the Fourth of July, commemorating the birth of American independence, decorate a mantel, shelf, or tablescape with your best stars and stripes.

– Bring the celebration of America to your indoor décor! To celebrate the Fourth of July, commemorating the birth of American independence, decorate a mantel, shelf, or tablescape with your best stars and stripes. Big Tex Cake Decorating – Say “Howdy, Folks!” using your sugar art skills. Design, embellish, or decorate any cake or cupcake of your choosing – the only requirement is that your dessert features the spirit of everybody’s favorite 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, Big Tex.

– Say “Howdy, Folks!” using your sugar art skills. Design, embellish, or decorate any cake or cupcake of your choosing – the only requirement is that your dessert features the spirit of everybody’s favorite 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, Big Tex. Holiday! – Have a favorite holiday? Take your pick of any celebrated holiday and decorate a food item or décor piece (mantel, shelf, or tablescape) to celebrate. Who says you can’t decorate for Valentine’s Day in December?

To enter, just submit a photo of your masterpiece through the Fair’s online registration portal, available at Creative.BigTex.com. With different age divisions for each contest, participants of any age are welcome. The entries must be the work of the contestant, and contestants may only have one entry per specified contest category.

Registration for the Virtual Creative Arts Contests is now open. To view the 2021 Virtual Creative Arts Contests handbook, please visit BigTex.com/VirtualContests. Below is a table to summarize the important dates for the 2021 virtual creative arts contests.

Contest Registration Deadline Winners Announced Texas ThemeCookie Decorating February 24, 2021 March 2, 2021 Patriotic Celebration June 23, 2021 June 28, 2021 Big Tex Cake Decorating September 1, 2021 September 9, 2021 Holiday! December 5, 2021 December 14, 2021