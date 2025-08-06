(Dallas, Texas) - Yes, fair season in Texas is just a little over a month away. We'll get to ride some fun rides, try some awesome food, enjoy lots of live music, try some delicious Food, hang out with friends and have I mentioned trying some great FOOD? No, it won't be healthy but who cares.

Every year in Dallas, the State Fair of Texas shows off some wild, crazy, imaginative and very delicious fair foods. Sure, you can get a corny dog and funnel cake but that's no fun. See a few of the foods you will get to try during this year's fair below.

State Fair of Texas in Dallas

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for Friday, September 26 through Sunday, October 19 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - O-Who OU game, rides and live music, you'll get to try some of the wildest food concoctions of any fair on the country.

Every year, these concessionaires bring their A game and enter their food in the Big Tex Choice Awards. They will try to take the top prize in one of four categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory, Most Creative and newly added this year, Best Taste - Sipper, featuring the best drinks of the fair. It will once again be a difficult decision to pick a winner in each category as all of the Top 15 finalists look fantastic.

Big Tex Choice Awards

The contest started in June with a record 76 different food and drink entries. From there, it was whittled down to 30. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 30, the top 15 made the final cut.

There were four criteria to determine the Top 15, uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. A panel of celebrity judges will get to taste each of the 15 finalists (jealousy grows) Thursday, August 21, to determine the winners in the four categories.

How You Can Try the Finalists

I'll follow up once the winners have been determined in a couple of weeks. If you plan on making a trip to the State Fair of Texas this year, you will, of course, have the opportunity to try all of the Big Tex Choice Awards entries, including the winners. Get all the details on this year's State Fair of Texas at bigtex.com.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 15 Finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards. Grab a napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth.

