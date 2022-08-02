A Jackass Star Made an Entertaining Pit Stop at a Wharton, Texas Buc-ee&#8217;s

A Jackass Star Made an Entertaining Pit Stop at a Wharton, Texas Buc-ee’s

jpannell_c63s via TikTok

We Texans know of the grandeur of Buc-ee's. For many, a stop at Buc-ee's will actually be on the itinerary of the trip. If you have an out of state friend or family member coming for a visit, you will probably tell them that they must stop at Buc-ee's and take in the spectacle. Looks like now even celebrities have to stop and take in the Buc-ee's experience.

One celebrity to recently learn of the greatness of Buc-ee's is Steve-O. Yes, Steve-o from the Jackass movies. He is currently on the Texas trek of his The Bucket List Tour. On his way to the first stop in McAllen for tonight's (August 2) show, Steve-O made a stop in Wharton at the Buc-ee's on Highway 59.

TikTok user jpannell_c63s manged to catch the visit on his channel. In the video, you can see Steve-O set up on a drink supply counter with his skateboard. It looks like he wants to maybe ollie off of the counter. 

Steve-O gets a good wind up and makes his attempt.

He ends up rolling a view inches and jumps off the board. One commenter thinks that if he landed the trick it could have cracked the tile. Not exactly very Jackassy to avoid damage.

The customers and Steve-O seemed to enjoy the moment with several commenters saying that he was very cool with everyone in the store. Its great, too to see Steve-O in full Buc-ee's garb, socks, shorts, t-shirt and baseball cap.

@jpannell_c63s When you meet #steveo at #bucees 😂😂 #WeStickTogether #fypシ #texas ♬ Jackass - TV Theme Players


Whether you're a fan of the Jackass movies or not, this was still a cool surprise moment that many got to enjoy. He'll probably talk about this moment is all of his Texas shows for the next week.

