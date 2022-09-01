East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (September 1, 2022), between August 1 and August 31, 2022, 19 teenagers are still missing that were reported missing in August across Texas. Their ages range from 14 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

How can you help?

Take a look at the pictures that are published by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and report a tip to them or call the respective authorities that are attached with the missing child. No, none of these kids seem to have any ties to East Texas but maybe you know someone or have a relative that lives in that area that could possibly be able to offer a tip. The more the word gets out, the better the chance of finding the missing child.

Take a look below at the 19 kids still missing that were reported in August. Have a moment of empathy for these families and don't make up a scenario in your head about what you think may have happened. Just help find these kids.

