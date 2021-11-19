It's been a tough few years for many people in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Lindale, Van, and all over East Texas. Including financially.

When things start to get a little TOO difficult financially, some people are driven into doing things they might never have done in better times. Granted, some people would engage in criminal activity regardless. However, we seek to give people the benefit of the doubt when we can.

Sadly, that desperate need for money can lead to making choices that are unethical...and at times, downright illegal.

Although we're thankful for the surveillance technology that sometimes catches crime as it occurs, we're still always a bit surprised that some people still seem unaware that there's a good chance they're being watched.

You may recall our article from last week regarding a woman that was allegedly almost scammed out of her lottery winnings at a convenience store in Tyler, Texas.

Sadly, I'm sensing a trend here.

Christy Jean Traynham, 37, was employed at Murchison, Texas convenience store. During her shifts, Traynham allegedly decided to begin scratching off lottery tickets. Quite a few of them, actually. Lottery tickets she didn't pay for.

According to KLTV, authorities received videos showing her scratching off the tickets during her shift and then cashing out over $3,000. The tickets ranged from $30 to $100 in prize money.

"Traynham is being held on a bond of $30,400 for Claiming Lottery Prize by Fraud, a third-degree felony," KLTV reports.

