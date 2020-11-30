Stop Sharing the ALDI Free Groceries Post – It’s A Scam

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Actually, in this case, it DEFINITELY is.

A few of my friends shared this post over the weekend. And a few of their friends commented that the post is likely a hoax, which they acknowledged...and then shared it anyway.

The post was allegedly from the CEO of ALDI, Jason Hart. It promised a box of food to anybody who shared and commented on the post, straight to your door.

We wish that we didn't have to say it, but it's a scam. We saw people sharing it who claimed that they knew it was a scam, but they shared it anyway, saying, "Well, just in case!"

The problem is when you share it because "just in case," somebody else doesn't know that it's a scam, and they're giving out their personal information to scammers.

When you see something like this, do your homework - go to the page that shared it. Do they have a blue checkmark? Have they shared anything else on their page? When was the page started and what's the country of origin?

Hey ALDI fans! Looks like another Facebook scam is making its way around. We can confirm it is a scam and the page has... Posted by ALDI USA on Sunday, November 29, 2020

It shouldn't take long to realize that it's a scam, and PLEASE don't share "just in case." The more you share, the more people think that it's a legitimate page, and the more people who offer up sensitive, personal information.

