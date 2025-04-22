(Austin, Texas) - The Texas Lottery hasn't had the greatest run over the last few years. It stems from learning that people have been able to game the system to guarantee a win. This robs any legitimate player from having a fair shot at winning a jackpot.

These revelations have lead to several investigations and the closing of loopholes that have allowed this fraud. It has even been brought up to eliminate the Texas Lottery Commission all together. Yes, that's how bad it's gotten.

Texas Lottery Facing More Controversy After Major Resignation

It seems that all of this started back in 2023 with a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot (KNUE). A group of investors were able to pool together $26 million to buy every number combination possible. This basically guaranteed a win for the group.

After this came to light, the Texas Lottery Commissioner, Gary Grief, was questioned by law makers in Austin. It turns out that in 2016, courier services were allowed to operate in Texas. These services allow anyone in the world to play the Texas Lottery without having to go to an authorized retailer.

A Major Resignation has Shook the Troubled Agency

The Texas Rangers have been investigating that 2023 win (KNUE). In February of this year (2025), a Texas woman won an $83.5 million jackpot. She purchased $20 worth of tickets through a lottery courier called Jackpocket. Because of the investigation by Texas Rangers in that 2023 win, this woman is not getting the jackpot she seems to have legitimately won.

It is now being reported that current Texas Lottery Commission executive director Ryan Mindell has resigned from his position (KXAN). He has been facing a litany of questions from law makers in Austin about the integrity of the lottery commission. He did ban all courier services from purchasing lottery tickets in Texas. Any retailer that uses them will lose their lottery license as well.

Texas Lottery Facing More Controversy After Major Resignation

For the time being, Texas Lottery Commission CFO Sergio Rey will be the executive director. The commission will meet April 29 to select a new director.

