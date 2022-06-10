Well. Is this it? Have we finally seen the ever-elusive Chupacabra making an appearance on surveillance video from an Amarillo, Texas zoo?

Hmm. As someone who is inclined to be skeptical, my first thought was that this was clearly staged. At the same time, I went to the City of Amarillo Facebook page to verify they were the ones who actually posted it, and lo and behold.

Despite the fact they did post it, I'm still leaning toward this being a joke of some kind. And if the Amarillo Zoo was looking to get a bit of press for the zoo, well they've definitely accomplished it, for sure. However, it does appear to have been posed as a sincere question from the City of Amarillo--can anyone help them identify this strange creature?

When was this bizarre footage captured in Amarillo, Texas?

It was around 1:25 a.m. on May 21. This...er...CREATURE was walking close to the Zoo's perimeter fence. I can't even imagine the shock when whoever is in charge of watching these videos came across this. Here's the original Facebook post:



So, what would YOU say this is?

People have been chiming in with all kinds of responses ranging from 'OMG CHUPACABRA AND IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD!' to... 'LOLZ y'all are dumb,' and anything in-between.

In the meantime, the City of Amarillo is calling it an 'unidentified Amarillo object.' They also posted this for the public:

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this. It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism. It is definitely a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO.” ~Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation

So what do you think?

