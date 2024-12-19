(Malakoff, Texas) - High School football in East Texas is, no surprise, a big deal. From the Eagles of Lindale (my hometown so I've got to show some love) to the Bears of Brownsboro to the Lobos of Longview, hometowns show up for their team every Friday night. Every team starts the season with hopes of making it to a state championship game. This season, three East Texas teams will play for the chance to hoist a trophy in the air, Malakoff, Kilgore and Carthage.

Stream High School Football Championship Games Today and Tomorrow

The Malakoff Tigers are riding a 31 game winning streak going into their championship matchup against the Columbus Cardinals tonight in Arlington. The Tigers are hoping to win their second state championship in a row. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive 49-6 win over Edna. They'll face a tough Malakoff defense, though, so points may be tough to come by. They'll play tonight (December 19) at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Kilgore Bulldogs last won a state championship in 2004. They are hungry for another trophy as they take on Celina Friday afternoon, December 20, at 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kilgore survived the District of Doom to advance to the championship game. Celina is undefeated coming into this game. It'll be a tough matchup for the Bulldogs but one they should put up a tough fight against.

The Carthage Bulldogs advanced to the championship game with a win over the Brock Eagles, 45-17. This gave Carthage their 14th win in a row. They face the La Vega Pirates Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. La Vega is a high scoring offense that will test the Carthage defense. Carthage last won a state championship in 2022.

Where to Watch These Games

There are a couple of ways to watch each of these games. If you have cable, you can watch Malakoff, Carthage and Kilgore play their games on the FanDuel Sports Network, formally known as Bally Sports. You can also stream the games at fanduelsportsnetwork.com. Good luck to the Malakoff Tigers, Carthage Bulldogs and Kilgore Bulldogs. We'll be cheering for you along with your hometown fans.

