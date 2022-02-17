Fans of Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival are very familiar with Stubb's Bar-B-Q out of Austin. Really, just about anybody is Texas is familiar with Stubb's BBQ. It is, after all, one of THE best barbecue joints in the state. That's why Wednesday's (February 16) news of concert promoter, Live Nation, buying the restaurant came as a surprise to many and a shock to most.

Stubb's Bar-B-Q resides at the corner of East 8th Street and Red River Street in Austin. They serve up some of the best barbecue in the state and provide a good size venue for live music for patrons to enjoy. It was announced on Wednesday, February 16, that C3 Presents and Live Nation had bought the barbecue establishment, along with the entire block.

C3 Presents has been the main entertainment booking agent for Stubb's Bar-B-Q for a couple of decades. They've also made some investments in other entertainment properties in the Austin area, including Moody Amphitheater and Moody Center.

C3 Presents promoter, Amy Corbin, had this to say about the acquisition:

Stubb’s is truly one of the most special music venues, not only in Austin, but in the country. It’s part of our DNA as Austinites, and we intend to carry on the outstanding legacy and experience fans have come to know and love over the years.

The statement sounds good but let's hope that any major changes do not occur. It will be interesting to see what C3 Presents and Live Nation have in mind for the barbecue and music venue and how they will improve it, and that entire block, in the future.

