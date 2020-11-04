Study Reveals Red Wine and Coffee Reduces Inflammation

If you're ever given flack over how much coffee you enjoy compared to your coworkers or perhaps your love of red wine by your good friends, you're about to have the upper hand when it comes to being the "healthy" one in the group. Red wine, coffee, and yellow vegetables help reduce inflammation and help prevent heart disease according to Business Insider.

Leafy greens, veggies like carrots and peppers, coffee, and red wine, are all high in antioxidants and contain vitamins that several studies claim to have several health benefits. Could this be the good news that we needed in 2021? More red wine with a side of healthy veggies for dinner? Count us in.

Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied up to 30 years of dietary data of Americans to measure how certain foods can trigger our heart disease and stroke risks. Researchers discovered that a diet that is high in pro-inflammatory ingredients, like carbs and processed meat, increases a person's risk of heart disease by up to 46%. Of course, the people who regularly ate anti-inflammatory foods had a lower risk of developing heart disease.

So basically, what I am gathering is that coffee in the morning and red wine for dinner is all part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle? I'll take it.