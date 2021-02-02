Subway Offering Tuna Sub Discount After Being Accused Of Serving Fake Tuna

This is the perfect example of making lemonade out of lemons.

Subway is facing a lawsuit over accusations that the tuna fish they serve on subs and wraps is not tuna fish after all. According to Delish, the lawsuit states that samples of the so called tuna were collected (oh brother) and the findings were as follows,

“A mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna."

So where does the lemonade come in? Subway is now offering a 15% discount on footlong tuna subs. Here is the kicker, the promo code you need to use to get this deal is 'ITSREAL'. I don't care who you are, that is funny.

This is not the first time, and I am sure not the last that a fast food chain will be accused of something or another. Do you remember the great McDonald's Chicken McNugget debacle? If not here is a refresher - rumor was McNuggets were made from pink slime. However, since 2003 McDonald's claim their McNuggets have been made with all white meat.

I don't think anyone eating fast food is particularly health conscious, or quite frankly cares what the food is actually made from. It's all about the taste baby, and fast food tastes good. In regards to Subway tuna subs, I offer you this advice, if it smells like fish - make it a dish. If it smells like cologne, leave it alone.