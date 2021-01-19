Subway Is Celebrating East Texas Football Stars With A Chance To Win Scholarship Money

Hey East Texas football stars! Do you have what it takes to go pro? Subway restaurants is wanting to celebrate you and highlight your accomplishments during what's been a very challenging and unique year. And what's better to win than cash?

It's called the Subway Pro Teen Awards and 20 lucky winners will be chosen from the batch to win a $1500 scholarship, a personalized video from NFL pro Marshawn Lynch, and an invite to attend a virtual awards event with Los Angeles Charges wide receiver Keenan Allen.

So what do you have to do? This is honestly, my favorite part of the entire thing - show off! Beginning now through February 6, high school football players are encouraged to submit a video of their best pro moves, craziest catches, hardest tackles, longest throws or most epic kicks here for a chance to be one of the 20 winning players.

This is the time to reach out to that friend that's known for their crazy YouTube videos or TikToks and have them put their editing skills to the real test. They control the camera, and you have the opportunity to showcase your best Jerry Rice'seque skills to get the win.

If you're reading this and you already HAVE the perfect video, high school athletes are encouraged to submit entries, but coaches, teachers, parents, teammates and friends can submit entries on the high school athletes’ behalf. Go get them the money!

Entering is simple - go to Subway.com/proteen to upload and enter your video. Then, recruit as many fans as possible to vote on your video. You'll want to check back every week and keep voting! After the public vote is secured, Marshawn Lynch and Keenan Allen will vote on your video as well - YES, the pros will see it. That's awesome in itself.

Remember, you have until February 6 to enter!