OK, I think I found a perfect way to spend a summer day in East Texas. I mean, what could be better than basking in a lovely natural setting, surrounded by trees and wildlife, while enjoying a picnic with the family and/or friends?

Already sounds like a blast, but ya know what's even better? You don't have spend time packing a picnic basket. Lunch will be provided!

Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., we are all cordially invited to the first ever Camp Tyler Food Truck Picnic!

They've decided to host several food trucks including, I'm sure, some of your very favorite ones. Which ones are gonna be out there?

Lupita's is one of my favorites. I've never ordered anything from this food truck that hasn't been delicious. I highly recommend the tacos. And also anything else on the menu. ;)

Photo source: Yelp, Juan M

Rollin' Franks. I've never had the pleasure of lunching from this food truck, but I'm looking forward to it.

Kona Ice! Well, it is summer after all, and it's "sorta warm" outside in East Texas. After all of that lounging and playing and lunching, inevitably snow cones will become a priority for your party. Kona Ice is one of the BEST places to get one.

Kona Ice, Photo: Tara Holley

There's a few, but there will be others, too! So enjoy the benefits of a nostalgia-inducing outdoor summer picnic without having to worrying about preparing for one. Grab your friends and makes plans to head over to Camp Tyler this weekend.

One important detail: As much as the folks at Camp Tyler adore animals, they do ask that we leave our pets at home. Why? Because of the presence of wildlife. "Come by land or lake (Lake Tyler)!"

See ya there, perhaps?

