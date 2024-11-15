NBC The Voice Winner Shot, Life-Flighted To East Texas Hospital

This evening around 5:30 p.m., news broke that former NBC The Voice winner, and fan-favorite, Sundance Head had been life-flighted to a Tyler, TX hospital after being shot.

So far we don't have many details. What we do know is that earlier today Sundance's wife, Misty, posted on his socials that he had been shot in the stomach and was being life-flighted to a hospital. She said that according to the paramedics who called her, he was in stable condition for the flight.

Prayer Warriors, we need y’all. This is Misty - I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life-flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers.

We do not want to speculate, but I've had unconfirmed reports that it was a hunting accident.

Sundance was a member of Team Blake and quickly became a fan-favorite on NBC's The Voice. He went on to win Season 17 of the popular singing show.

While details are still unknown, earlier this morning Head posted on his Facebook page from the inside of a tent, "Woke up this morning to the sound of silence."

Sundance Head's father was Roy Kent Head who passed away in '20, best known for his hit song "Treat Her Right".

We'll be sure to update this story as we learn more.