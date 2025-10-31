In a time of uncertainty, with the Government shutdown showing no end in sight, many East Texas children are now without SNAP benefits. These are benefits that so many families and kids rely on to be able to eat.

Today, two judges ordered the Trump administration to fund SNAP during the shutdown, and while we wait to see how that plays out, some parents are unable to feed their children right now.

If you aren't familiar with it, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps people buy the food they need for good health. These people and their children represent a portion of our Texas population most in need. You can learn more about SNAP here.

Who are SNAP Benefits for?

People in eligible low-income households.

Most adults ages 18 to 54 with no children in their home can get SNAP for only three months in a three-year period. The benefit period might be longer if the person works at least 20 hours a week or is in a job or training program. Some adults might not have to work to get benefits, such as those who have a disability or are pregnant.

Households in which all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities are eligible to participate in the Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP), which makes the SNAP application process easier and provides three years of benefits at a time instead of six months.

Today, someone posted a picture taken at the drive-thru window at Taco Casa in Athens, TX. It reads, "Kids eat free until SNAP Benefits are restored (Athens, TX only)." This is an amazing example of East Texans helping East Texans. The sign continues:

"We're not here to take sides or make this offer political; we simply believe that no child should ever go hungry. Starting today, any child from a family in need who visits our Athens Taco Casa dining room will receive a free Kid's Meal until SNAP benefits are restored for Texans... No purchase necessary, no questions asked."

This is beautiful. Let's all go visit Taco Casa in Athens and support businesses that support our friends and neighbors, especially when they are in need. I'm sure there are more East Texas businesses doing this. If you know of one, let us know in the comments. We'll all be sure to stop by and support them as well.