(KNUE-FM) Well, keep an eye out as we head into August—because tarantula season is just about to begin. Their migration typically ramps up later this month and into early Fall across several U.S. states, including Texas.

Tarantulas in East Texas? Yep, They're Around

Interestingly, I never saw tarantulas growing up in East Texas. Granted, East Texas doesn't see as many tarantulas as the Hill Country or West Texas, but they are present and have been for many years.

I know they were here, but in the last few years, I have seen more of them. They are most likely to be seen in brushy or more rural areas, especially if you have a property with rock or woodpiles, or fields that are good for migrating.

When are we most likely to see them?

When Are We Most Likely to See Them?

Tarantulas particularly enjoy being out and about, moving about on warm evenings. They like to wander after it rains. That makes sense, given that the ground is moist, which means more bugs are moving about, as well.

The first time I noticed an extra-large, hairy spider creature wandering about in the bathroom here at the radio station, I thought I might be hallucinating.

Nope. Tarantula.

man holds taratula Here they come, y'all! Unsplash loading...

Usually, from July through October, male tarantulas become more visible. Now, when we hear the word "migration," we tend to think of swarms, but when it comes to tarantulas, you'll see more awkward than aggressive solitary travelers.

Are Tarantulas Dangerous?

Although tarantulas aren't particularly aggressive and aren't considered dangerous to people, it's best to maintain a respectful distance.

They will bite if they feel threatened. Thankfully, if they do, experts say it's akin to a bee sting, unless you are allergic, of course.

What Should You Do If You See One?

If you see one, don't panic. They are generally gentle and actually are an essential part of our Texas environment. So, please don't hurt them.

If you need to stop it from entering your home, try gently redirecting it with a broom or a similar object.

Also, make sure any low windows are closed, and keep your garage door closed if seeing one would give you a panic attack.

Please make sure your kids know to let them be and alert you if they see one.

Final Thoughts

Granted, many of us aren't fond of seeing large spiders, and tarantulas can have a rather startling appearance. But they are generally chill and passing through.

