Like most women in Texas, my wife loves going shopping at Target. Shopping is not something that I enjoy, but we all know “Happy Wife, Happy Life.”

But I have a feeling my wife is going to lose her mind when she hears about a brand new Target store that will be opening in the Lone Star State. But this isn’t just any Target store as this one is going to be massive.

I have a feeling we will be taking a road trip to see it once the store is built.

What Will Be Different About This New Texas Target Location?

According to My San Antonio, not only will Target be adding a gigantic new store in Liberty Hill, this will also be part of a new shopping center complex. But because this space is just being developed there is plenty of space for Target to build a 148,000 square foot store.

A typical Target store is 125,000 square feet. This store will also be bigger than the largest H-E-B in Central Texas which just opened recently. This just goes to show you that “Everything is Bigger in Texas.”

When Will the New Giant Target Store Open in Texas?

According to all the paperwork that has been filed with the state of Texas. The new Target store which will be about 35 miles north of Austin will begin in July of 2025 and is expected to be completed by June of 2026.

The exact address for the new Target store will be 351 US 183, Liberty Hill, Texas 78642.

